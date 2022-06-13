LETTER: Snow seeks support for treasurer

My name is Codilee Snow and I am running as the Republican candidate for DeWitt County Treasurer. I graduated from Clinton High School, then continued my education at Blackburn College, earning my Bachelor's in Accounting and Economics.

While earning my degree at Blackburn, I was recruited to be an intern in the business department. I worked closely with the vice president of finance on large projects and the day to day accounting processes to run the college. There I gained great financial experience.

For the past eight years, I have worked at Heartland Dental as the operations manager, where I facilitate a multimillion-dollar practice. My responsibilities include auditing, daily/monthly financial reconciliations, multiple department budgeting, financial reporting, team management, along with customer satisfaction. This position has given me valuable experience that I can bring to the DeWitt County Treasurer office.

My background is in financial, managerial, fund and cost accounting. The knowledge I've gained from my many years of experience and education in accounting has equipped me with the skills needed to serve DeWitt County as your treasurer. I would appreciate your support for DeWitt County Treasurer election.

Codilee Snow, Wapella

