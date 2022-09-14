LETTER: Slaughter of horses is appalling

This will be alarming to you if you haven't heard of it before. we are being systematically robbed of our wild horses and burros, as well as all the rangelands and predators that used to live on them, out west.

It's been going on for decades. Our Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service agencies have been over taken by the cattle and livestock industries, and they are near to completing their takeover. This is not just conjecture.

This year alone they have been holding their largest roundups in history. Currently, the Triple B roundup continues to its goal of rounding up 1,900 horses in this fourth year of a five-year plan begun in 2017. After this they will have captured 4,500, yet they say at that they will be short 1,000 horses at that point. You need to know the severity of the cull to understand the egregiousness of it.

The gist is that livestock men only pay $1.35 per head of cattle, or a cow calf couple per month, to keep their livestock on our open public lands, but those holding our iconic horses in holding are being paid $5-6.50 per day for keeping our horses in fencing with no shelter.

The roundups are brutal. Several horses die at each one. Foals barely stand a chance. They have had roundups in 100 degree heat, and throughout foaling season. That alone has caused many deaths.

Horrific slaughterhouses are kept busy with horses and burros whose parts end up in a semi-trailer full of their manes and tails that pour out of a hopper into trailers, day after day. Their renderings go elsewhere.

Please go to Advocates for Wild Equine, or Wild Horse Education, or The Cloud Foundation to learn more.

J.A. Hawn, Monticello