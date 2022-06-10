LETTER: Showing no signs of Christianity

There are too many guns in the United States, and so long as adult women continue to consider buying a gun for defense — that is the straightforward proof. “Hardening schools” is buying a knight’s armor to stop a bullet.

We are not a capitalist-entrepreneurial nor communist-socialist state. Political power in the USA is money — large contributions of money to legislators who do the bidding of the contributors. Stockholders — not workers doing the actual work — are the aim and profit beneficiaries of large corporations.

Minorities are kept in check by attitudes that creates laws. Some suppression is by money, some by violence, some by custom, and some of it by unacknowledged prejudice.

We are no Christian nation, or else forgiveness, compassion for the poor, and respect for minorities would have been flourishing all along.

White male supremacy and nationalism rest on a bedrock of racism and sexism — and fear by white males they will find themselves inadequate. So they suppress knowledge, minority voting, science and experience, and tout an equality that really means conformity — or else. Unfortunately, many would rather that adults and children die by gun or false information than allow significant change of white supremacy.

Victimhood is a game conservatives play constantly — and win. Read the famous Powell Memo in which his main point is the victimhood of the rich and powerful. “Under attack,” he says, by, well, democracy. So, as a result, the chief defense of many conservatives is to attack the messenger (“Why are you attacking me — he won by a massive amount?”) throw a red herring (“See how Biden is losing it”), or say “abortion.”

I wish President Biden were more Tom Cruise and less Senator Joe Biden. Finally, I note how anti-democratic have been legislatures of both red and blue states in their gerrymandering cheatings.

Joris Heise, Bloomington

