 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Should Trump get a pass?

  • 0
Letter to the Editor

It is human nature when we get caught doing something wrong to point out how someone did the same thing.

A good example is getting caught speeding. Our defense is that everyone speeds. This does not justify violating the law.

We are hearing this on the January 6 insurrection: The Black Lives Movement protesters damaged public buildings. We are hearing this on former President Donald J. Trump taking classified documents that Hillary Clinton mishandled emails.

Deeply we know that all of us are responsible for our actions. Pointing out someone else's actions do not justify ours. Consequences come with our actions.

If we get caught speeding, we will receive a ticket from the police. Two wrongs don't make a right. Should Trump get a pass? Is there some who are above the law?

Earl A, Rients, Pontiac

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News