LETTER: Should Trump get a pass?

It is human nature when we get caught doing something wrong to point out how someone did the same thing.

A good example is getting caught speeding. Our defense is that everyone speeds. This does not justify violating the law.

We are hearing this on the January 6 insurrection: The Black Lives Movement protesters damaged public buildings. We are hearing this on former President Donald J. Trump taking classified documents that Hillary Clinton mishandled emails.

Deeply we know that all of us are responsible for our actions. Pointing out someone else's actions do not justify ours. Consequences come with our actions.

If we get caught speeding, we will receive a ticket from the police. Two wrongs don't make a right. Should Trump get a pass? Is there some who are above the law?

Earl A, Rients, Pontiac