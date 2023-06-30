There needs to be a whole lot more public scrutiny of (and public condemnation for) Sheriff Matt Lane’s proposal for McLean County sheriffs having a blank check for equipment and training to integrate their own into already existing SWAT capabilities.

Anything else that local government wants to do (especially anything that requires funding) is subject to a closely scrutinized needs assessment. Sheriff Matt has plainly stated that the need for this does not exist; it’s more of a want. Approving this is a dereliction of duty for anyone who votes in favor of this, regardless of political camp (unless they’re an outright police-surveillance state tool, in which case they shouldn’t even be where they are).

Given the sheriff’s own admission that we don’t need this, one has to wonder what kinds of overlapping budget loopholes granting him these blank checks opens up.

Any Democrat who would see this as being cool in any way and vote for it is exactly the kind of capitalist monopoly tool we’ve been calling them out as, and any GOP thumbs up comes from folks who have fallen away far from their fiscally responsible conservative roots.

Matt Toczko, Bloomington