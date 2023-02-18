Every day during Black History Month, I talk to my 13-year-old son about a different Black historical figure. While the contributions of Martin Luther King Jr. and Harriet Tubman are undoubtedly significant, progress happens everywhere and there are many more admirable Black Americans to learn about and discuss. I hope my son can take away how change is made in the United States and how his actions can create positive ripples throughout his life.

Black pioneers exist everywhere, and I yearn for my son to see how his actions can, no matter how big or small, have a significant impact on our community and our country. One way I am explaining this to him is by using my own career decisions as an example. I work in the renewable energy field, striving to create a better future for generations. Fellow Black Americans have mentored me while working at EDP Renewables North America, and they have profoundly affected my life. I hope to do the same for those who are just getting their feet wet in this industry as well as those who are more experienced.

Through these connections and conversations, I have been able to make an impact on my colleagues whom I work with closely in my role as Operations Manager at Twin Groves Wind Farm as well as on various others throughout my life. While my accomplishments are nowhere near done, I am proud of what I have been able to do — and even prouder to share it with my son. As we celebrate Back History Month, we must not forget to recognize and learn about the remarkable Black men and women who have changed our country.

Jonathan Alexander, Ellsworth