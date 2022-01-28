LETTER: Seven resolutions for the new year

The start of a new year is a good time for reflection, appreciation and, of course, resolutions. This year's resolution list includes the following:

1) Share a smile more often (even if masked). If you give one, you'll usually get one right back. 2) Turn off the TV and do anything else. Not much on anyway, except 7x24 talking heads eager to give you your opinion. 3) Take responsibility for all aspects of life, especially personal health. Do not outsource any health decision to the government or special interest (pharma) who are motivated by self-interest and profit.

4) Work on health improvement by healthy eating and daily exercise. Also, strengthen the immune system with nutrition and vitamin supplements. 5) Be prepared to treat the latest COVID virus. There are treatments available. Experience with COVID shots has shown the limits of their effectiveness. Decide what is right for you. 6) Engage in at least one act of kindness each day. Kindness is contagious and often gets passed on. 7) Wish everyone a happy new year and best regards for a happy and healthy 2022.

Dennis Crowley, Bloomington

