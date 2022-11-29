LETTER: Send envoys, not billions

What we are doing is putting the US in a war posture with Russia. Is that what you want ? Think Putin will stand still for all the sanctions, not notice the armament we are supplying and not hear our President calling him out and broaching Armageddon ? Think again. And why does the President of Ukraine go on television and dictate to the World that they must side with him in a war that has already sent his country beyond reclamation ? No talk of peace but only escalation.