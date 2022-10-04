LETTER: Select Johnston in District 5

In this fall’s election cycle (vote on or before Nov. 8), the residents of McLean County District 5 have the opportunity to re-elect Elizabeth Johnston to continue representing their best interests. Elizabeth (Lizzy), is a thoughtful leader who has proven her ability to represent all of the residents in her district, regardless of political affiliation or belief. Elizabeth has a proven track record of successful representation, driven by the motto, “How will this benefit the people of District 5?”
Her goals for this next term include: Efficiently leveraging tax dollars for mental health services, meeting our communities needs for safely and security, making the McLean County website more user friendly, continuing to expand voter access as a pillar of democracy, and creating local jobs and protecting equal opportunities for all residents. These goals benefit all of the residents of McLean County, helping to cultivate a community that supports all who live here.
Re-elect a thoughtful, knowledgeable, and logical representative for McLean County District 5, Elizabeth Johnston.
Sarah Bauer, Bloomington