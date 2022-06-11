LETTER: Select Don Knapp as circuit judge

Don Knapp, our respected McLean County State’s Attorney, is a Republican running for Judge in the 11th Circuit. I’m voting for Don and I hope you will join me.

There are five counties in the 11th Circuit. Don has solid support of law enforcement in all five counties. In today’s challenging times, with the loud cries to defund our police, Don has supported law enforcement at a time when they’ve needed it the most, and now, they stand with Don Knapp.

It speaks volumes that Don has led his team to 11 murder convictions in a row and has worked to convict pedophiles to the longest sentences in McLean County history.

I read somewhere that the qualities of a good judge include “patience, humility, integrity, courage, clear eyes, and a steady demeanor. . . but most importantly a judge must be fair to all parties involved in cases before the bench.” Don Knapp has proven he has all these qualities and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, June 28, but don’t miss out on your right to vote. You can early vote now or request your ballot be mailed to you. Please join me and vote for Don Knapp for judge.

Kathy Michael, Carlock

