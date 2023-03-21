John Danenberger is running in next month’s election to represent Ward 4 as a member of Bloomington’s City Council. We who support his campaign do so because we know John to have been deeply and broadly engaged in making Bloomington an even better place to live, work, and enjoy life ever since he and his family moved to this, his home town. His volunteer work on multiple boards has presaged the goals he has articulated in his online conversations with Eric Stock, conversations that I highly recommend voters listen to.

As councilperson, John would of course represent his home district, but his sophisticated, wide reaching vision of a still better Bloomington rightly sees Ward 4 as but one component of a somewhat troubled cityscape. He understands the importance and value of other components of our city’s infrastructure that have long needed vibrant attention, like the Bloomington Public Library expansion project, the Grossinger Motors Arena, and the Downtown Streetscape. John has innovative ideas to finally bring the library project to fruition and to make full and better use of the arena, now an albatross around citizens’ necks.

Perhaps most intriguing of these initiatives is John’s conception of a reanimated downtown extending north on Main Street via the much discussed but dormant Streetscape and connecting to Illinois Wesleyan University’s innovation hub. Such an extension might just engage undergraduates in urban affairs and Downtown attractions that aren’t bars and bring life to what is surely one of the dreariest stretches of road in the city.

John Danenberger is a native son with the intelligence, enthusiasm, and vision to make Bloomington an even better place to live, work, and play. As such, he deserves our votes on April 4.

Dan Terkla, Bloomington