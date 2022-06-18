 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Scott Preston will deliver results

Letter to the Editor

I am supporting Scott Preston for state representative. I have known Scott for many years and know him to be rooted in conservative values and a man of integrity. As state representative I am confident he will work extremely hard to deliver results for our community. He is a strong supporter of law enforcement and his business background will make him valuable as our state and country attempt to fight back inflation. Vote Scott Preston for state representative on June 28.

Chuck Erickson, Bloomington

