LETTER: Scott Preston for representative

I am excited to support Scott Preston for state representative. Scott is exactly who we need representing us in Springfield.

As a small business owner who is raising a young family, Scott understands the impact that inflation has had on businesses and families alike. As our councilman in Normal, Scott understands what it takes to work across the political aisle to deliver results. As an ISU alum who serves on ISU’s alumni board, Scott will be a strong advocate for ISU’s interests in state government.