LETTER: Schools should ensure inclusion

I think we all can agree something needs to change in our schools.

I am a social worker as our local community health agency. We should consider softening our schools, rather than just making schools more secure against those who may have weapons.

The Secret Service found most of the school attackers they studied had been bullied. New strategies could help prevent more than just school shootings. Children and youth who are bullied are more likely to be depressed, to have suicidal thoughts, and to have attempted suicide than those who are not bullied.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death among teenagers and young adults -- 15% of high school students have seriously considered suicide in the past 12 months.

As a first step to preventing violence, schools should ensure that students feel respected and included. This means truly responding to the social and emotional needs of our children, helping them develop conflict resolution, stress management, and empathy for their peers.

Love for Schools is a program that was created after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School 10 years ago. Choose Love is a social-emotional curriculum being used in thousands of schools. It involves anti-bully training for staff and teachers, adult supervision, things like hall monitors and mechanisms to anonymously report hostile behaviors.

In the aftermath of the Sandy Hook massacre, the FBI developed the agency's active shooter program. One of the decisions that the FBI program made as a group -- run, hide, fight -- is what people do in a shooting. Several children escaped Sandy Hook Elementary School when their teacher stepped up in the way of the shooter, and they were able to escape through a side door. The first priority has to be to escape, not hide.

Brittany Bosley, Normal

