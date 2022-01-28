LETTER: Scholarships would help avail shortage

A national teacher shortage growing for over a decade is now worsened by a general worker shortage. Districts are near the panic level. Classes are being staffed by administrators and volunteers. A whole generation is being denied a quality education.

This is not a new problem. In the early 1950s a similar problem existed during the sustained baby boom following World War II. Some states came up with the idea of attracting young people to be educators with financial inducements. Like millions of others in Illinois and several other states Teaching Scholarships were offered to qualifying students.

In Illinois the scholarship was to attend one of the five Teacher Universities. I made my way to Illinois State Normal University with a full tuition scholarship including all fees paid and textbook rental. In 1954 my scholarship was worth $150 per year. Fees included all lab fees, athletic events, and more. For that I agreed to teach for at least two years in Illinois public schools. After teaching in secondary schools and in higher education for 40 years I retired feeling good about my career.

State Representative Sue Sherer has proposed a similar plan for Illinois. Its time to tackle an old problem with a solution which worked before. Just like in the 1950s tuition free scholarships will go a long way to filling today’s empty classrooms. In the 1950s solution there was more. The state offered a pension and health plan which encouraged scholarship recipients to stay in teaching and stay in Illinois. What is it that teachers today would want? Good pension? Higher salary? Health benefit? Respect? I don’t know what extra will attract today’s youth to teaching. One thing is for sure. Scholarships with free tuition would help a lot!

George E. Tuttle, Bloomington

