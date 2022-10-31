LETTER: Schafer for District 9 re-election

I am writing in strong support of Susan Schafer, Republican, running for reelection in District 9. Ms. Schafer is a strong advocate for her constituents by improving the mental health system in McLean County. She has worked closely with providers and the Behavioral Health Coordinating Council to develop a mental health action plan based on best practices. She is a strong advocate for collaborative work between non-profit organizations, government, and the community.

Schafer is always advocating for fiscal responsibilities from all county departments insisting on the best value for taxpayers. The attention to fiscal responsibility includes reducing the tax levy for those departments that have a large reserve. Reducing the levy can be done without reducing or harming programs, a win- win situation for the taxpayer. The emphasis on fiscal responsibility on the county board combined with her skill at working with mental health providers and the community demonstrates her commitment to improving the lives of her constituents.