LETTER: Schafer for county board

Susan Schafer, a results-oriented, insightful leader, is a driving force behind significant county-wide systemic change in the area of behavioral health. She has led efforts to identify needs, implement innovative practices, close gaps, create partnerships, and integrate efforts to build a more effective, efficient behavioral health infrastructure capable of meeting increasing demands. I am acutely aware of the intensity of mental health needs having been a special education administrator in both Unit 5 and District 87 and a current member of the Board of Health and the Mental Health Advisory Board.

Susan’s leadership skills were evident while working with her and others in creating the 2015 McLean County Mental Health Action Plan. Her innovation, analytical focus, decisiveness, fearlessness, and emphasis on excellence allowed her, along with Chairman McIntrye, to create a visionary and pragmatic plan. Fully engaged, she questioned those needing and providing services, interviewed experts, researched and examined best practices, and wove all that into the final document. She led the seeking and gathering of data to generate the 2022 MHAP Update to measure accomplishments and to identify and prioritize needs and action steps to continue system improvements.

Her expertise and commitment are valued by providers and behavioral health leaders both locally and beyond, including being selected for a National Leadership Network where she will learn and share with others involved in behavioral health work around the nation.

In a political system often marked by partisanship, Susan continues to focus on setting goals to create real change and real results. She maintains an eye on quality balanced with the responsible use of tax dollars. I urge District 9 voters to re-elect Susan Schafer, a proven leader, so she can continue to deliver on important outcomes for the county and its citizens.

Cory Tello, Bloomington