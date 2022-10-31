LETTER: SAT/ACT scores shouldn't be required

In today’s society, the topic of banning the SAT/ACT is something that is being brought up multiple times a day, especially in high school environments. When high school students think of the SAT/ACT, usually the feeling that comes over them is a sense of dread, worry, anxiety or even all three.

According to a review made by the Princeton Review, “The purpose of the SAT is to measure a high school student’s readiness for college, and provide colleges with one common data point that can be used to compare all applicants.” This shows that the SAT only measures how well of an academic performance a student does on the test; completely ignoring the fact that a large number of students who don’t do as well on the SAT have an equal or even greater academic performance compared to the students who score high points on the SAT.

The SAT/ACT does not measure a students’ sense of character, or even recognize or acknowledge student volunteer hours, extracurricular activities, or leadership roles they might be accomplishing, but rather simple academic/grammatical questions that determine your entire future. With all of this considered, the SAT/ACT should not be a necessary requirement for students when applying to colleges.

Amelia Kovalaske, Bloomington