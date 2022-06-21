LETTER: Salvi will make Illinois great

I would like to ask your support for Kathy Salvi for the U.S. Senate. I have known Kathy for over 25 years. She is a lifelong resident of Illinois.

Kathy knows Illinois can be a great place live, work and raise a family. But years of radical agendas and corrupt politicians in both D.C. and Illinois have threatened our cherished way of life. Illinois deserves better. Kathy is dedicated to making Illinois a great state again.

Kathy and her husband Al have raised 6 children, and they are blessed with three grandchildren. They reside in Mundelein. Where Kathy has been active in her community.

Kathy is a graduate of Loyola University and Chicago Kent College of Law. Kathy began her legal career first in public service as a judicial clerk and then as an assistant public defender. She continues to work as a managing partner in Salvi & Maher.

Kathy will fight for:

stopping runaway inflation

making America energy independent

secure our border

reduce crime

supporting parents with a voice in education

the unborn

protect the Second Amendment

I would appreciate your support for Kathy Salvi for U.S. Senate, vote on june 28 to keep America free.

John Parrott Jr., Bloomington

