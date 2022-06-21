 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Salvi will make Illinois great

  • 0
Letter to the Editor

I would like to ask your support for Kathy Salvi for the U.S. Senate. I have known Kathy for over 25 years. She is a lifelong resident of Illinois.

Kathy knows Illinois can be a great place live, work and raise a family. But years of radical agendas and corrupt politicians in both D.C. and Illinois have threatened our cherished way of life. Illinois deserves better. Kathy is dedicated to making Illinois a great state again.

Kathy and her husband Al have raised 6 children, and they are blessed with three grandchildren. They reside in Mundelein. Where Kathy has been active in her community.

Kathy is a graduate of Loyola University and Chicago Kent College of Law. Kathy began her legal career first in public service as a judicial clerk and then as an assistant public defender. She continues to work as a managing partner in Salvi & Maher.

Kathy will fight for:

  • stopping runaway inflation
  • making America energy independent
  • secure our border
  • reduce crime
  • supporting parents with a voice in education
  • the unborn
  • protect the Second Amendment

I would appreciate your support for Kathy Salvi for U.S. Senate, vote on june 28 to keep America free.

John Parrott Jr., Bloomington 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News