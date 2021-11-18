LETTER: Salute to work of Seedling Theatre

Are you familiar with Seedling Theatre? It was our pleasure to attend their music “All Together Now!” at First Christian Church, Bloomington last Friday evening. To quote the program, Seedling is “providing a creative stage for the young at heart, of all abilities and challenges to embrace and let shine our true selves through the magic of theatre.”
The young adults did a fantastic job memorizing and performing to toe tapping songs. Hats off to Mrs. Donna Anhalt and her staff for giving these people a chance to be on stage. By the time this is read, the show will be closed, so watch for their next date. We are thankful live theatre is back.
Nancy Wolter, Normal