LETTER: Run more columns from conservatives

In Sunday's Pantagraph, I looked in vain for a balance to the news in the editorial section. Nothing from any of the conservative editorialists about Afghanistan or the immigration crisis or the other crises in America. No Michael Reagan or any other conservative, only the liberals or progressive opinion artists are chosen for publication as a general rule.

Today, the truth comes out about the latest Energy bill touted by Pritzker. State Representatives Halbrook, Caulkins and Miller decry the results of this bill. Prairie State Energy will be closed even though it is the cleanest coal-fired plant in America. End result, Illinois will have to import energy from surrounding states who are able to use coal. Ratepayers are the ones who will suffer from all these onerous rules that are touted as great for America.

Our question is why was there not investigative reporting done which would alert us to the real benefits or deficits in this plan? Why was the information from the state representatives only printed after the vote. Correct me if I am wrong, but a large part of this bill was "equity" which is the jobs part of it which employers are to favor Black or brown for jobs supposedly to correct the wrongs of the past.

Many people would like to see a balance to reporting and stories without added words which lets the writer editorialize while pretending to be reporting the news. It is probably a good idea to get some of your news from other sources and look for truth in objective reporting.

B. P. Cline, Normal

