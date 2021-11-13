LETTER: Rodgers a liability for State Farm

A recent statement from State Farm Insurance: “We don’t support some of the statements that (Aaron Rodgers) has made, but we respect his right to have his personal point of view.”

Rodgers' personal point of view seems to include that it is OK to lie about not being vaccinated and to avoid following COVID protocols concerning masking and social distancing — behavior that endangered other NFL players and members of the press. At the same time, his personal point of view includes taking fake COVID preventatives like ivermectin (a drug used to treat parasites in animals and scabies in humans).

Like rapper Nicki Minaj who said that she heard that a cousin’s friend in Trinidad had testicular swelling from taking a COVID vaccine, Rodgers claims he heard that vaccines have an adverse effect upon fertility. He also claims to have an allergy to some unnamed ingredient found in some vaccines.

Does State Farm maintain that people have rights to have personal points of view that endanger others or promote misinformation? As a company concerned with auto safety, how would State Farm react if one of their spokespersons had the personal point of view that driving while intoxicated is some sort of personal decision? How about one who maintained a whacky theory that oil additives help prevent accidents? How about one who claimed that wearing seatbelts constrains one’s genitals and adversely affects fertility or that seatbelts are treated with an unnamed chemical that causes severe allergic reactions?

All “personal points of view” are not scientifically or morally equivalent. It is time for State Farm to recognize that retaining Rodgers as a spokesperson is a liability.

John B. Pryor, Bloomington

