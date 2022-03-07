LETTER: Roads get worse by the year.

I have lived in Bloomington-Normal for 22 years. Not as long as some folks, but long enough to know that our local roads continue to get worse by the year.

There are few, if any, side streets or thoroughfares that aren't subject to this chronic lack of maintenance. Occasionally, some of the worst sections will be patched or potholes filled. And a dozen or so streets may be resurfaced. But there needs to be a comprehensive plan for resurfacing streets and replacing curbs, gutters, grates, etc. across the entire community.

I know this is a very expensive proposition. And local tax dollars have to support many municipal and county services. Every service is a priority to someone. But our roads are used by everyone. Foregoing what needs to be done will only cost more in the long run.

I think most of us would be patient if we knew there was a comprehensive, long-term infrastructure plan that identifies the condition and lifespan of all local roads and bridges, estimates the total cost of replacement or repair, and the timeline required to do it. Sharing such information might encourage discussion of how we could find or support new funding sources and prioritize their expenditure.

The state and federal governments have significantly boosted their spending on transportation and infrastructure maintenance. It's time our local government bodies come up with a similar plan.

James Russell, Bloomington

