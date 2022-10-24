LETTER: Rights, freedoms are at risk

I am 72 years old. Never in my lifetime have I seen so much divisive hateful rhetoric, and purposeful violence happening in our nation! Never have we seen a former president spew so many lies and so much hate. Never have we seen a former president who openly promotes and encourages violence.

I remember when our governance was bipartisan. Our elected officials used to get things done by negotiating and compromise. Now all we see is willful refusal to come together to try and solve our most urgent problems, with elected officials refusing to do anything but say no, unless it benefits their party. Not benefit the nation, nor the American people.

And what is also most troubling is SCOTUS actually reversing settled law, and removing citizens' rights. And if you believe Clarence Thomas, they are just getting started.

When you place your vote in November, think long and hard before you mark your ballot. Your rights and freedoms are at risk.

John J Rehder, Normal