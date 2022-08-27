LETTER:'Right-to-work’ could be beneficial

I’ve been seeing these ‘Workers Rights Amendment’ signs popping up like mushrooms all over town lately. My curiosity got the best of me, so I researched the proposed amendment. Having been a member in good standing of a Central Illinois AIW union for several years, and walking a picket line when asked, I’ve never really had a bone to pick with unions. This proposed amendment would insert a constitutional ban on ‘right-to-work’ laws in Illinois. ‘Right-to-work’ states do not allow compulsory unionism. Workers can bargain for themselves with prospective employers and avoid paying union dues. The proposed amendment would allow for compulsory union membership as a condition of employment.

This reminds me of another amendment in the Illinois constitution that has had some unintended consequences. Article VIII, section 5, which refers to any pension or retirement system of the state, and insures that the benefits of which shall not be diminished or impaired. This 1970 amendment bound future generations to a promise that legislatures could increase pension benefits at any point but could never reduce them, regardless of the expense. Illinois now has mega billions in unfunded pension liability, and is widely considered to be in the worst fiscal condition of any state in the union.

There must be something beneficial to ‘right-to-work’ laws since the majority of states have embraced the concept. In general, these states have experienced greater population growth driven by inward migration, faster growth in manufacturing and nonagricultural jobs, and lower unemployment rates with fewer work stoppages. There are numerous recent examples of large employers relocating to ‘right-to-work’ states. Potentially, ‘right-to-work’ laws could benefit Illinois. So let’s not set ourselves up for failure. Voters beware! Do not allow this fox in the chicken coop. “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

Rick Skelley, Bloomington