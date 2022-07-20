LETTER: Ride a bike around Bloomington.

In Sunday's Pantagraph, Council Member Jeff Crabill is quoted, saying that "people talk about the poor conditions of roads in Bloomington," and he is absolutely right. We do so because those "conditions" are appallingly bad, dangerous even, for drivers and especially for cyclists.

On June 6, I did a 26.49 mile recovery ride in the early morning, during which I tried to ride at least part of every street between Western Ave. and Mercer Ave. The best part, of course, was getting a gentle workout while moving through parts of Bloomington I'd never seen. As ever, I logged my ride on Stava, an app designed for cyclists, runners, and others. The most startling aspect of my ride was Strava's tracking technology telling me that nearly 20% of my nearly 27 miles of residential roads are "unpaved."