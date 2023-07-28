(EDITOR'S NOTE: These are the remarks of Robert [Bob] Sampson at the Simon Malone Marker dedication.)

E Pluribus Unum. Out of many — one.

History is not static. Nor carved in stone by one generation and left untouched by succeeding ones. Rather, it is a painting. A landscape revised and enhanced by artists of succeeding generations whose work widens perspective, adds missing details, and creates a more accurate representative picture of the past.

Once American and Illinois history focused on “great men” — figures of wealth and power occupying positions of authority and/or wealth. Invariably, they were white, of European descent, and often far removed from the masses of people who lived and died, struggled, failed, or succeeded, in the process of building a nation and a state.

And then new artists approached the canvas after digging through evidence to recover those untold stories. Their brushstrokes placed the forgotten in the picture. The July 20 dedication of the Simon Malone Marker commemorates individuals and stories that increase our understanding of the past and offer guideposts for the present and future. Simon Malone, a once enslaved Union soldier, fought and suffered for the idea that “all men are created equal.”

Diversity is not new in our history. For every Lincoln, there were more Simon Malones. Stories such as those of the Simon Malone family or the Fields or Underwoods or Bartons also recognized today—Black families, who although dealing daily with racism and economic and social discrimination, survived and built a community.

History is not myth. As new evidence and perspectives emerge, revision improves — not demeans — our history. Acknowledging the mistakes and faults of our forebears does not weaken us. Instead, it makes us stronger and better. The Illinois State Historical Society, with the help of local organizations such as the McLean County Museum of History, place the “many” where they always belonged -- in the historical portrait.

Robert D. Sampson, editor

Journal of the Illinois State Historical Society