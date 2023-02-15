The Funk’s Grove board has lost sight of the special gift they have given to our community. They have eliminated the staff and closed the doors. For almost 20 years children and adults have enjoyed the expertise of the dedicated staff as they shared their knowledge and joy of our natural world in this unique setting.

Angela Funk took a building and through her insight and expertise turned it into a treasure for exploration and study. Hundreds of children have learned from Jill Wallace’s classes and hands-on activities that are especially unique to Illinois and Funk’s Grove. The Grove was a classroom.

Many volunteers and financial contributors saw its value and worked hard to help keep it available to everyone. With a place so special to this area I hope the board will realize the value of Funk’s Grove Nature Center and reverse course so it can continue. There was nothing like it in Central Illinois.

Sharon Welch, Normal