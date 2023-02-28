I am proud to support Kelly Pyle for Unit 5 School Board and hope you will too.

Kelly is responsible, kind, organized, compassionate, and an excellent communicator. Having served one term on the board, Kelly has proven an effective and passionate leader dedicated to Unit 5 students, teachers, staff, and our community. She brings to her candidacy nearly 15 years of experience in higher education, 10 as a clinical educator at Illinois State University, and the last five as an administrator and leader at Heartland Community College.

She has two children in Unit 5 schools and has been active in PTOs and the Citizens Advisory Council. These experiences and her talents give Kelly the motivation and insight to successfully work with other board members and our schools to create a safe place of learning and positive encouragement.

For these reasons, I support Kelly Pyle and encourage all Unit 5 School District voters to vote for Kelly for Unit 5 School Board.

Karla Chandler-Huffman, Normal