This letter is to recommend the re-election Kelly Pyle. As the former director of security for Unit 5, I can attest to Kelly's care for the safety of the students of Unit 5.

Every action she takes as a current board member is for the betterment of the students. She is pragmatic in her approach and was always responsive to any request I may have involving the safety. She trusts the people hired to do their job, but operates with a due diligence to verify what is happening is the correct process.