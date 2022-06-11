LETTER: Retired officers back Knapp

We are retired BPD officers and have had the good fortune to work with Don Knapp as officer/sergeant to his roles in the State’s Attorney’s office as well as through volunteer opportunities in the community over the last decade. We are voting for Don Knapp for Circuit Judge and urge everyone else to do the same.

As officers, we can tell you there is no more comforting feeling around the Bloomington Police Department than when a horrific act occurs and Don Knapp appears at our facilities to support us and bring his expertise, knowledge and resources. When he appears, and it is and has been often during these times, we know that he’ll work as long and hard as it takes to hold whoever is accountable for the crime that was committed.

If anyone in the community wonders why Don Knapp has so much law enforcement support, we can personally attest to the fact that it stems from the knowledge that every officer in this community has from actually getting to know him and know that he is willing to work as hard as officers do to hold criminals accountable for the horrific acts we see on the streets every day.

We actually know Don. We call him. He’s available to us 24/7 and helped us reduce the all time high homicides we had the year he was appointed state’s attorney to a single homicide in 2020 which was unheard of in a community our size. The bar association may not like the legal decisions he makes every day but as two retired Bloomington police officers, we can attest to the fact that the officers we worked with every day couldn’t be more appreciative of his knowledge of the law, availability to us and his support.

Todd and Amy Keil, Bloomington

