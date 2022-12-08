LETTER: Restore Good Neighbor grants

I was very disappointed and saddened this week when I learned of State Farm’s decision to discontinue support for Good Neighbor grants and matching of gifts to 501(c)(3) organizations made by State Farm retirees.

This decision directly impacts those in our community who are most in need of assistance from not-for-profit organizations. It is hard to understand what the drivers for this decision might be, in light of announcements in recent years of record profits being earned by State Farm. Further, although I am not certain about this, it seems likely the money used for these generous and socially important matching funds would be something eligible for State Farm to write off as tax breaks.

For those not aware, these limited matching donations by State Farm are made in response to financial gifts done by the retirees out of their own pockets. The Good Neighbor grants require the retiree to be directly involved in the agency by contributing 40 hours of volunteer service in the work of the agency.

The financial impact to dozens of local social service agencies will be immediate (effective Jan. 1) and dramatic. Less quantifiable will be the impact to the retirees who have a sense of pride in being able to help these agencies and the people they serve by putting in their hours, knowing that their efforts lead to very much needed additional funds from these Good Neighbor grants.

State Farm has long stood for doing their best to be like a Good Neighbor and to be there when most needed. This seems like an unfortunate departure from that philosophy. I can only hope that future company leaders will see the wisdom in reinstating these programs so important to those in need in our community and in communities across the U.S.

Stanley Geison, Bloomington