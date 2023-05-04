As the Superintendent of Peoria School District serving over 12,000 students, I feel responsible for the success of each student. That success, in turn, is largely driven by the Evidence-Based Funding (EBF) formula. While EBF has been successful in increasing funding within K-12 schools generally, as of SY23 Peoria school district (SD 150) finds itself at just 70% of funding adequacy. This is not enough for our students. Research makes plain that a well-funded school makes a difference in a student’s success in school, career, and life. Given that, our students should not be made to wait!

While the need for resources and funds was significant pre-pandemic, it has grown since the onset of COVID-19. The pandemic has had a profound impact on teaching and learning; one that will be felt for years. Our staff worked relentlessly to make sure students felt safe and continued to have educational opportunities, but everything from mental health to attendance, academic progress to postsecondary ambitions has been affected. Supporting the academic, social, emotional, mental, and physical needs of students, families, and staff is imperative.

Now is the time for action and for our state leaders and others to work together to increase annual new school funding by at least $550 million a year in order to make progress toward ensuring all students have the education they deserve. Better still, let us make school funding a continuing appropriation until we reach full funding, so we do not have to fight each year to do what is right.

General Assembly, all eyes are on you; our children’s -- and our state’s -- future is in your hands.

Eucarol Juarez, Peoria