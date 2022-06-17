LETTER: Responding to being scammed

It seems as though scams are everywhere, and the scammers are getting better at it. Some of the smartest and most honest people that I know have been victims of a scam. It’s embarrassing, humiliating, and damaging.

I see two contrasting ways to respond to being scammed.

The first is a constructive response: to recognize and admit to being scammed, to try to understand why the scam was successful, and to share the story with others so that they can protect themselves from the scammer. This is the civically responsible way to respond to being scammed, but it takes courage.

The second way is less constructive and is exactly what the scammer wants the victim to do. Deny being scammed. Make excuses. Pretend that the facts of the scam don’t really exist. Blame others for being scammed. And, in the process, make oneself even more vulnerable to being scammed in the future

Unfortunately, too many people are choosing the second way to respond to the biggest political scam of our lifetimes: the big lie which has been perpetuated by the big scammer himself, the disgraced former President.

The consequences are dire. Smart people become believers in crazy conspiracy theories. Weak and cowardly politicians search for votes by repeating the lie and thus keeping the scam alive. Trust and civility are diminished. Even families are torn apart. And faith in our democratic institutions is damaged.

The hope is that the good and honest people who have been scammed will have the courage to find themselves, exercise their ability to think critically, leave the cult, and hold the big scammer responsible for his crimes.

Joe White, Bloomington

