LETTER: Research will lead voters to Bailey

The more the haters work to bring him down, the stronger gubernatorial candidate Sen. Darren Bailey becomes. But don’t believe me. Do an internet search for the same polling organization that predicted President Trump's win (2016, ‘Illinois GOP Primary - thetrafalgargroup.org’). Also search fo, ‘Downstate farmer beating the crop out of GOP (Illinois Republican political establishment) in Governor race - by nearly 2-to-1 ratio.’

For weeks, they have inundated our mailboxes with flyers depicting Darren Bailey in photoshopped Halloween costumes, spread lies about him over ads on the radio and our televisions. They have parked a semi-truck covered with lies about Darren Bailey in front of Darren Bailey events. The result? We the people took notice, sat up, and did our research.

What we’ve found is that Darren Bailey is the only elected official in our great state to stand for us, sue J.B. Pritzker and win over J.B.’s constitutionally illegal mandates. The case, of course, is now stuck in appeals court. We learned that since Darren Bailey was elected into office in 2018, he has voted 'no' on every single tax increase bill that has crossed his path. We learned that Darren Bailey has the endorsement of every major pro-life group in Illinois. We learned that Darren Bailey filed legislation to Void the Foid. We learned that because of Darren Bailey’s push for election integrity we have a plethora of pollwatchers trained and serving in our polling places right now.

In the last few weeks, Illinois has lost two major corporations, the Boeing executive’s office in Chicago and a Caterpillar branch losing jobs to the state of Texas.

Votes matter. Please get out between now and June 28. Our children and grandchildren need us.

Tanya Blumenshine, Normal

