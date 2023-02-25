I watched a very informative program about the SNAP card for food. It talked about school lunches and other food situations. Parents and schools find it hard to get kids to eat vegetables and a lot of schools throw out more of these lunches, mostly vegetables, because kids don’t always like vegetables. I have a solution.

To get kids to eat more nutritious foods you can use a blender. All the fruits and vegetables you want your kid to eat can be put in the blender with bananas, apple and any sweet fruit, to make it taste like a milkshake. It’s one way to get kids to get the nutrition they need, and they love it.

I use to make them for my daughter, and she loved them, you can use water or milk to blend it. And you won’t have to throw out food they don’t like. I drink all kinds of smoothies myself. It’s fast, easy, and nutritious. So if the kids don’t eat their veggies at school, you should make them a smoothie at home.

If you can’t find fresh vegetables to do this, you can use a can of mixed vegetables and fruits to make a smoothie if you are pressed for time. Try it, they’re good. You can even put a little lettuce and spinach it in too, with the vegetables and fruit. To make it appealing to kids, I used to put a little square of whipped cream on top. Try it.

Shirley Folz, Bloomington