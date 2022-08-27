LETTER: Republicans taking a dangerous tour

The GOP (Grand Old Party), once the Party of Lincoln, is now the RWP (Right Wing Party). Major players who once were important Republicans (Eisenhower, Reagan, both Bushes, the Cheneys and McCain) are now sadly called Rinos (Republican In Name Only). This is how radical the right wing has moved the party. The “Big Lie” is a major factor in this dangerous turn.

My father's family were Hungarian. My grandfather and his brother were in the group who started the Hungarian Club on Bloomington's west side in 1919. I was appalled when the right wingers invited the dictator of Hungary to speak at their conference recently in Texas.

He spewed similar remarks that Hitler spoke in the 1930s. Both espoused the desire for a pure ethnic citizenry or cleansing the country of those who are not of pure blood. What was extremely dangerous for our future as a free nation was when the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Michael Kober, Bloomington