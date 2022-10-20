LETTER: Republicans simply fanning the flames

Republicans across the country keep showing us who they are. Rescuing the party from conspiracists and bigots seems impossible.

Outrageously labeling educational efforts focused on diversity or anti-bullying as ‘Marxist-style programs,’ Republicans are becoming more extreme. Representative Mary Miller’s convenient gaffe to ‘protect white life’ wasn’t corrected in real time and the crowd cheered.

It should be disqualifying to pretend that the 2020 election was stolen and that states incorrectly certified their elections.

While most Republicans won’t be storming businesses with guns, yelling about killing all Democrats and restoring Trump (like a Pennsylvania Q-anon conspiracist), too many encourage this unhinged behavior. No elected Republican spoke out against the label of the deadly rally: ‘Unite the Right’ - where hateful pro-fascists chanted “Jews will not replace us.”

Far right groups like The Proud Boys and Three Percenters increase their influence even while their leaders get arrested. Their followers have participated in armed standoffs with law enforcement, terror plots, and the insurrection. Yet elected Republicans don’t distance themselves.

Supporting book bans (that include Girls Who Code), Republicans promise to hurt Americans with cuts to Medicare and Social Security, increasing medication costs, and plans to restrict our personal rights (birth control and more).

Inflation is a major concern, but Republicans are lying about the root causes and offer no solutions, rejecting policies that work. Tax cuts Republicans passed are why we have this mess.

A windfall profits tax - temporarily addressing excessive price increases - or price controls could be a backstop. Current inflation is similar to what we experienced after WWII. Temporary price controls bought time to overcome supply bottlenecks and prevent corporate profiteering.

Instead of participating in real solutions for our economic and social problems, Republicans just want to keep you angry while they badmouth our country.

Let’s fix this. Vote.

Brenda Wernick, Bloomington