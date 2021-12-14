LETTER: Republicans must be defeated in 2020

DOJ, FBI and DHS officials warn domestic terrorists are plotting violent assaults against America. Just like the Taliban and ISIS, they’ve been radicalized not by Islamic extremists, but by Fox News, OAN, Newsmax, alt-right online hate speech and white nationalists who have merged with the Republican Party.

They’re threatening rights of women, the free press, schools and voters as well as workers. GOP-controlled states are passing laws to permit unrestricted gun use, dictate school curricula, ban abortions and nullify elections. They’ve corrupted the Supreme Court with three unethically confirmed GOP nominees so workers, voters and women’s and minority rights are being weakened.

Now that vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty and praised by Trump, will armed neo-Nazis and white supremacists be patrolling our streets intimidating or killing those who oppose them? Steve Bannon, convicted felon, under indictment for contempt of Congress and insurrection coup planner, is scheming to place corrupt election officials in battleground state precincts to alter vote counts.

In McLean County, we’ve witnessed disruptions of school board, city council and library meetings plus candidates with connections to extremist groups have run for office. Last spring GOP County Board members attempted to unethically restructure representation to increase their control and in 2020, peaceful protests in Bloomington were attacked by two young men motivated by hate, injuring several people.

Republicans in Congress threaten violence against President Biden and their colleagues as they break their Constitutional oaths by not holding Trump and his supporters accountable for the January 6 coup attempt, continuing to support election fraud lies and disinformation as they obstruct needed legislation and confirmation of officials. They must be defeated in 2022, to preserve our American democratic republic. Candidates who will do the jobs they swear to do must replace them.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0