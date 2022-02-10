LETTER: Republicans must answer for censures

Dear Pantagraph,

McLean County GOP chair Connie Beard recently offered a well-reasoned defense of the Republican party’s record around civil rights issues (Jan. 30). Now, I believe we would all appreciate a similar clarification by an area Republican leader for last week’s Republican censure of Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney – only three days after Donald Trump publicly referenced his effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Helping overturn the 2020 election was the aim of the Jan. 6 assault on a sitting session of Congress. Area Representatives Darin La Hood and Rodney Davis, likewise, owe their constituents a statement of where they stand – particularly, on the censure of a fellow Illinois Representative.

Darrel Miller, Danvers

