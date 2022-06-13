LETTER: Republicans don't care about children

Parents, you love your children, every bit as much as we love ours. You want them to be safe at school. That goes without saying. The thought of schools being shot up, and young children cut to pieces, by AR-15s, is vomit-inducing. Won't you do something about it? Please?

Do you care? Do you worry about your own children? Of course you do. Vote for Democrats, up and down the ballot. Republicans are bought and paid for by the NRA. They absolutely do not care -- at all -- about your children. Not at all. To repeat: Republicans do not care about your children. They do not care about your children's lives, or their survival, or their lifeless, bullet-riddled bodies. They. Don't. Care.

Republicans will vote for guns, guns, and more guns, every single time, guaranteed. They are paid, handsomely, to vote for guns, guns, guns. And that's exactly what they do. Every time. The gun lobby knows they can count on Republicans to vote for more guns, no matter what.

We could have a thousand 10-year-olds a day, and their teachers, shot to death in their classrooms, and Republicans would still vote for more guns. They'd say, "We need better school doors," like Sen. Ted Cruz said. That's what they do. It's who they are.

Their responses to the daily slaughter of children are not normal, not even human. They are monstrous. They will choose their NRA donors over the lives of your children. Every time. Count on it. Cite evidence to prove me wrong. I'm waiting.

Do something, parents. Do something. Don't willingly put your own children in danger of being slaughtered every single school day. You must do something to protect them and their teachers. Rise up, and protect the very lives of your own children. Vote Democratic.

Larry Gaylord, Normal

