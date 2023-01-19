LETTER: Republicans can't govern themselves

The circus we all witnessed in the House of Representatives is a perfect coda to what has been a tumultuous year for what used to be the Republican Party. There is no desire to govern, or to attempt to find solutions to any of the major concerns on the minds of most U.S. citizens. The Republican representatives are instead focused on personal power, and a zero sum game of winning at all costs, our country and democracy be dammed.
Now it appears that they cannot even govern themselves. They truly are a clown car for the ages. God help us all if they ever control all three branches of our government at the same time.
John Rehder, Normal