LETTER: Republican party is not normal

Republican Congressman Anthony Gonzalez is a strong conservative voice for his Ohio district.

A former wide receiver in college and the NFL, Gonzales earned his MBA from Stanford. He was elected by a landslide in his first run for office. His future in the Republican Party looked bright.

So why has he just announced--at the age of 37--his decision not to run for re-election? He made the fatal mistake of condemning Trump’s Jan. 6 attack on America. Resulting death threats against him and his young family have driven Gonzalez from politics. Disgusting harassment by his fellow Republicans has accomplished Donald Trump’s plan to get rid of Gonzales.

Trump’s chosen candidate, Max Miller, has a lengthy criminal record that includes disorderly conduct, assault, resisting arrest, and vandalism. In other words, he’s the perfect candidate for today’s Republican party. Trump calls him “a great guy,” so that should settle the matter.

Corporate-owned media continue to pretend that today’s GOP is normal. It isn’t normal. It's weird. Its best candidates are being canceled, and replaced by felons, white supremacists, and Q-anon conspiracists. The remaining “leaders” -- including Kevin McCarthy -- have violated their oath of office, failing to defend the Constitution.

Across the country, GOP governors and legislatures are outlawing masks and downplaying the vaccine. Several GOP states' hospital systems are in COVID-19 meltdown. In some cases, GOP governors are spreading disease and death to children. actually punishing school districts for having mask requirements.

Meanwhile, GOP-controlled states are wasting millions of taxpayer dollars on their real priority: bogus "audits" of the 2020 vote, nearly a year after the election. These phony audits, of course, are coming up empty. The whole audit scam has been a colossal waste of public funds by the "fiscally responsible" GOP.

Today's Republican party is not normal. It’s weird. Also, horrifying.

Larry Gaylord, Normal

