LETTER: Report more on pro-life agenda

First, congratulations to the Pantagraph on 185 years of newspaper history. Even though communities grow and change and the ways we get our news has really changed, the local newspaper is still very important to community. One thing that instant news can’t give us is the heart of the stories that I have seen in the Pantagraph. Besides non-partisan journalism, I really look for balanced coverage on national events.

One of the events that seems to get less coverage overall is the Prolife movement and the goal of ending abortion on demand. It is bewildering to me that coverage is not as informative or as positive as in the promotion of abortion. To cite a few examples, there were two long and detailed articles on the Regional Abortion Center (Jan. 21) and nearly the same article (“Abortion providers aid out-of-state patients” )three days later.

In the previous month (Dec. 18), an article reports that Governor Pritzker repealed parental notice, the report clearly favored the Governor’s actions.

In January, pro-life groups all over the U.S. and Canada gather to march to change and reverse Roe vs Wade. There was minimal national coverage of this event except on EWTN and one article (Jan. 22) in the Pantagraph with a color photo and an AP article on the event.

However, what would be exceptional is exploring the pro-life agenda, the resources that exist in our community for unplanned pregnancies and support for mothers and babies and families who are struggling in poverty. Planned Parenthood boasted that $10 million would be directed to the regional clinic. Wouldn’t that money be of a great resource for supporting the women and their babies to have a good start in life rather than end a life? Information, true and accurate, balanced from all sides can allow for change and real choices for community.

Linda Howley-Skuby, Bloomington

