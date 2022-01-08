LETTER: Remember others affected by our actions

Why did the medical system Fail us? As Bill Flick referred to in his Facebook pieces the other day, our medical system let us down. Now I may not be as erudite as Mr Flick, but I think he didn’t finish the story about our friend who died Christmas morning at 4 A.M. I do not know Bill Flick personally but have read many of his columns and we have this common friend. A great an honorable man who should have had a better chance at living. Maybe, as our mutual friend said: “that if it is God’s will I will pass this morning.”

Flick stated that none of the local hospitals had an ICU bed, or even any bed and reaching out the same was found at the other hospitals in the surrounding Central Illinois area and even Chicago had only a few. Because mostly the beds were occupied by COVID patients. Did they have the vaccinations? Do they care?

But other factors played a part in the death of our friend. Hospitals spend millions of dollars year after year on new buildings and equipment but when it came to performing surgery, where were the doctors? No one could be found. It has always been my understanding that there was always doctors (surgeons, in this case) on call for emergencies. So, why were no surgeons able to be found? Yes, it was Christmas Eve, then Christmas morning and yes doctors are entitled to a holiday like everyone else. But shouldn’t there be someone for acute emergencies?

And we hope that people will think about why they are not vaccinated? Others are affected by our actions.

Dennis M. and Janet K. Fries, Bloomington

