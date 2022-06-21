LETTER: Remember all of LaHood's record

Loved seeing in the news that incumbent Republican U.S. Rep Darin LaHood supports a cure for Alzheimer's.

But it's not going to make us forget LaHood's debasing of democracy or his (waste of) time in public office.

LaHood's role as a U.S. representative from Illinois has devolved into that of puppet for whatever Donald Trump or GOP leaders want. He serves only the far-right in the district, ignoring the rest of us.

LaHood embarrassingly was recently rebuked with a solid F for "Failure in Democracy" by the Republican Accountability Project.

Is it any wonder?

He supported the infamous Texas lawsuit to remove Black votes in the 2020 presidential election. Blacks voted overwhelmingly for President Joe Biden, and their votes were attacked by insurrection leader Donald Trump as illegal. If counted, it meant he lost the election.

Puppet LaHood mindlessly signed on to the lawsuit to disenfranchise black voters in Atlanta, Detroit and Philadelphia. The effort failed because we live in a democracy - where a majority of Americans hate Trump for who he is: A con-man and charlatan - and now add as a traitor to the U.S. Constitution by attempting our nation's first coup.

Given the facts Mr. LaHood, were you guided by willful ignorance, racism or merely fraudulent opportunism?

LaHood, co-chair of Trump's 2020 re-election campaign in Illinois, nor anyone else, has evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election that would change the outcome. It doesn't exist.

And LaHood so far has been silent about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump's "Stop the Steal" supporters who in an Orwellian twist tried to steal Biden's election.

These are not the acts of a wise or rational person. It's lunacy, and un-democratic, making LaHood undeserving of our vote.

Randy Kull, Bloomington

