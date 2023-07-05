Every Independence Day, America should celebrate two of our founding presidents, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson.

There would be no Declaration of Independence without them. Although it was Jefferson who wrote the unforgettable words, it was Adams’ idea. And it took Adams’ fiery eloquence to persuade the Continental Congress to risk being hanged by signing it.

The Declaration reflects Christian beliefs in both: Adams originally considered being a minister and stated that the words “all men are created equal,” were based on the equality and freedom at the heart of Christianity.” Jefferson assembled a personal book of Jesus’ sayings.

There’s more. Exactly fifty years after the signing, Adams, 90, and Jefferson, 83, were invited to the nation’s Independence Day Jubilee. Both too ill to attend, they sent characteristic messages: Jefferson wrote: “Let this day forever refresh our devotion to these rights.” Adams proposed a toast: “Independence forever!”

Although neither of them knew about the other, both men, very excited,

vowed to stay alive until that day.

They succeeded. The day before, Jefferson lay dying in Virginia. Hearing church bells ringing, he exclaimed, “It’s the 4th of July!” Learning he was wrong, he actually clung to life one more day!

Far away in Massachusetts, Adams, too, lay dying, while a fierce thunderstorm raged about him. Told it was July 4th, he cried “It’s a great day!”

Soon, the storm ended. As the final thunderclap shook the house, a shaft of sunlight shot into his room. And at that very instant, John Adams died,

His assembled family and friends called this amazing coincidence a miracle. Indeed, “miracle” is the best word for the final days of both.

We should tell this story every Independence Day. These two founders, champions for freedom and equal rights, were, themselves, America’s original fireworks in the sky.

Barbara Findley Stuart, Normal