 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Remember abortion when voting

  • 0
Letter to the Editor

In the June 14th your views, a writer went on at length about Republicans not caring about children. He stated "We could have a thousand 10-year-olds a day, and their teachers, shot to death in their classrooms, and Republicans would still vote for more guns."

Nobody in their right mind would get any satisfaction from innocent people being shot. But how about deliberately killing babies? According to the CDC, 1,725 abortions are performed daily in our country.

When you vote keep in mind politicians who support abortions.

Robert Meador, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News