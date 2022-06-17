LETTER: Remember abortion when voting

In the June 14th your views, a writer went on at length about Republicans not caring about children. He stated "We could have a thousand 10-year-olds a day, and their teachers, shot to death in their classrooms, and Republicans would still vote for more guns."
Nobody in their right mind would get any satisfaction from innocent people being shot. But how about deliberately killing babies? According to the CDC, 1,725 abortions are performed daily in our country.
When you vote keep in mind politicians who support abortions.
Robert Meador, Lincoln