LETTER: Reject Mountain Valley Pipeline

I am thrilled that, through the Inflation Reduction Act, the US is making its biggest investment in addressing climate change yet. We need, however, to do more.

President Biden has the authority to direct federal agencies to deny permits for the Mountain Valley Pipeline and he should do so. This pipeline will devastate the region’s water and produce 90 million metric tons of greenhouse gases per year. That is the equivalent of 19 million cars.

Furthermore, the company building the MVP has already committed hundreds of violations of water quality standards violations in Virginia and West Virginia. We cannot afford to put any of our dwindling supply of fresh water at risk.

Finally, this pipeline will lock us into decades more of fossil fuel and methane production. The absolute last thing we need. Lives are threatened by the climate crisis and this pipeline, as with any new fossil fuels projects, will only exacerbate the crisis.

The earth is warming faster than anyone expected. We are out of time to address this dramatically. Biden promised to be the climate president. He must stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline and its devastation by rejecting new permits for it.

Katie Olsson, Bloomington