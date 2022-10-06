LETTER: Reject harmful GOP policies

Fair-minded people who have researched outside disinformation bubbles and think critically understand when 57% of Republicans believe the January 6 Capitol attackers are patriots: It poses an existential threat to American rights and freedoms.

We know Trump and his GOP enablers have lied about the 2020 election being stolen because they won’t testify, produce documents or evidence and have invoked the Fifth Amendment so as not to incriminate themselves. Motivated by a lust for power and wealth, they attempted a seditious coup, destroying lives and property plus preventing the peaceful transfer of power.

We must make sure GOP candidates and their harmful policies are rejected when we vote. Nothing is more dangerous than their toxic laws, extremist rulings of the Supreme Court unethically stacked by Republican senators and their involvement and complicity to overturn a valid election. Any political party harboring fascists and white nationalist insurrectionists can’t be trusted to hold offices at any level.

Legislation providing affordable childcare, family leave, child tax credits, funding for education and healthcare, equal pay for women, gun regulation and a clean energy transition is called an unpopular progressive agenda. But candidates truly valuing children, mothers and families favor these policies and deserve our votes. Those discouraging investigating candidates’ records don’t want us remembering their greedy, un-American behavior.

For decades, Republicans have conspired to nullify laws and constitutional rights because they want a white, male-dominated autocracy financed by rich oligarchs, ruled by white Christian nationalist dictators who will impose right-wing theology on America. They haven’t held Trump accountable for Jan. 6 and continue sowing seeds of doubt about election integrity, the FBI and IRS while fueling disunity, hate and violence.

This election day, let’s replace them with patriotic Americans who will do their constitutional duty securing the “blessings of Liberty” for all regardless of race, ethnicity, religion or gender.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington